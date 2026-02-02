Former LESBIAN, the hot MICHELLE NTALAMI, opens up on how her father’s death and heartbreak changed her love life







Monday, February 02, 2026 - Kenyan entrepreneur and Marini Naturals founder, Michelle Ntalami, has shared a deeply emotional account of how grief and heartbreak reshaped her approach to relationships.

In a candid interview with Lady Bishop Kathy Kiuna, aired on Sunday, February 1st, 2026, Ntalami revealed that the death of her father left her emotionally shut down, particularly towards life and men.

“His death made me shut down towards life and even men,” she disclosed.

Years later, another painful chapter unfolded when a relationship she believed would lead to marriage ended unexpectedly.

“I also had a relationship that I felt would be it for me, and unfortunately, it did not work out.”

“That relationship also broke and threw me deeper, having lost two wonderful men in my life,” she said.

Ntalami clarified that the breakup was not due to infidelity, but rather the emotional toll of losing her father - her pillar - and then her partner.

She admitted that whenever she was approached by men, she subconsciously searched for qualities of her father or former lover.

To cope with her grief, Ntalami immersed herself in her career, using work and self-reflection as her healing process.

“I knew I was fully broken and grieving and went full-blown into a career. I did not do therapy for grief,” she revealed.

Realizing this pattern, she chose to step back from dating to heal.

While Michelle did not address it in the interview, she was once in a highly publicised lesbian relationship with journalist Makena Njeri.

The two openly flaunted their love on social media, unapologetically gushing over each other before Ntalami later got born again and returned to church.

