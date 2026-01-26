Power of KASUSU? JOY KARWITHA, the LADY who caused a buzz after landing a lucrative job in Meru County Government now elevated to the Deputy Governor

Monday, January 26,
2026 - Joy Karwitha, who last year sparked
intense debate on social media after landing a lucrative position in the Meru
County Government, is once again trending after emerging as the
county’s Deputy Governor.
Karwitha first attracted public attention after being
nominated as the County Executive Committee Member (CEC) for
Lands, a move that raised eyebrows among sections of the
public.
At the time, critics questioned her experience and academic
qualifications, with some social media users suggesting that her physical
appearance may have influenced the appointment.
Her past also drew scrutiny, with online discussions
reviving reports of a previous legal case in which she had been charged over
car theft.
Fresh developments now indicate that Karwitha has been
elevated to the position of Meru County Deputy Governor.
Governor Isaac Mutuma, who assumed
office following the impeachment of Kawira Mwangaza,
is reported to have replaced Linda Kome with Karwitha,
though no official public explanation has been issued regarding the change.
Karwitha has recently been spotted accompanying the Governor
to several high-profile meetings, further intensifying
speculation and online chatter surrounding her rapid rise within the County
administration.
The story has since gained significant traction on social media and caused debate.
