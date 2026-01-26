Power of KASUSU? JOY KARWITHA, the LADY who caused a buzz after landing a lucrative job in Meru County Government now elevated to the Deputy Governor







Monday, January 26, 2026 - Joy Karwitha, who last year sparked intense debate on social media after landing a lucrative position in the Meru County Government, is once again trending after emerging as the county’s Deputy Governor.

Karwitha first attracted public attention after being nominated as the County Executive Committee Member (CEC) for Lands, a move that raised eyebrows among sections of the public.

At the time, critics questioned her experience and academic qualifications, with some social media users suggesting that her physical appearance may have influenced the appointment.

Her past also drew scrutiny, with online discussions reviving reports of a previous legal case in which she had been charged over car theft.

Fresh developments now indicate that Karwitha has been elevated to the position of Meru County Deputy Governor.

Governor Isaac Mutuma, who assumed office following the impeachment of Kawira Mwangaza, is reported to have replaced Linda Kome with Karwitha, though no official public explanation has been issued regarding the change.

Karwitha has recently been spotted accompanying the Governor to several high-profile meetings, further intensifying speculation and online chatter surrounding her rapid rise within the County administration.

The story has since gained significant traction on social media and caused debate.

