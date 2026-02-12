A video secretly taken in Githurai paints a grim picture of a struggling economy as young LADIES openly sell “MECHI” in the residential estate







Thursday, February 12, 2026 - A secretly recorded video from Githurai has cast a spotlight on the economic hardships faced by some young women in Nairobi’s residential estates.

The footage shows several women openly selling “mechi” along streets lined with bars, wines and spirits shops.

Sources describe the area as bustling both day and night, with women seeking clients to sustain their livelihoods.

The video>>> reflects the struggles of many young women, a majority of whom are single mothers, as they look for alternative ways to make ends meet amid a challenging economic climate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST