“Lazima Upande Kitanda”! - Lawyers LILLIAN OLUOCH and JANE KIMORI accused of preying on male interns at their law firm







Sunday, February 8, 2026 - City lawyers Lilian Oluoch and Jane Kimori are facing public scrutiny following allegations that they engage in inappropriate conduct with male interns at their Mombasa-based law firm.

The two advocates, who are co-partners at Oluoch Kimori Advocates located at Texas Alarm Building along Fidel Road in Nyali, have been accused by some former interns of allegedly using their positions of authority to hit on them.

According to claims circulating online, some interns felt pressured by what they described as uncomfortable advances and a toxic work environment.

One former intern further alleged that Jane Kimori was “a micromanager and very rude”.

“She is a very cruel lady who mistreats young advocates. Don’t apply for pupilage there,’’ he said.

Check out complaints from former interns.

Lillian Oluoch.





Jane Kimori.





