“Na hii Jua Yote” - Man laments as he captures a Gen Z couple doing the unthinkable in broad daylight (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - A viral video has ignited heated debate online after a man recorded a Gen Z couple engaging in an intimate act in broad daylight.

In the clip, the visibly frustrated man can be heard lamenting: “Sasa hii ni aibu gani, hawa hawawezi tuacha tukae na Amani.”

He even tried shouting at the pair, but they seemed too lost in their own world to notice.

The footage quickly spread across social media, sparking mixed reactions.

Some netizens criticized the man for filming and sharing the video instead of minding his own business.

Others, however, blasted the couple for crossing boundaries by engaging in such behavior publicly, arguing that it showed disregard for social norms and respect for others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST