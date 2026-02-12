Man shocks the internet after sharing a romantic video with his LOVER, who is old enough to be his grandmother (WATCH)







Thursday, February 12, 2026 - A young man has sparked a buzz on social media after sharing a romantic video featuring himself and his partner, a woman old enough to be his grandmother.

The clip, which has since circulated widely online, shows the couple relaxing in bed while recording a selfie video together.

In the footage, the man is heard whispering affectionate words to the woman as they swap saliva.

The visibly huge age gap between the two quickly caught the attention of social media users, triggering heated discussions.

While some social media users expressed surprise and disbelief, others defended the pair, arguing that consenting adults have the right to choose their partners regardless of age differences.

However, a section of online critics resorted to trolling the young man, with the video attracting a mix of jokes and memes.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST