Were they having ‘MECHI’? VIDEO showing MUSEVENI’s supporters doing the unthinkable in public during a campaign rally has stunned netizens! (WATCH)







Wednesday, January 07, 2026 - A viral video from a campaign rally in Uganda has set social media ablaze after supporters of President Yoweri Museveni were captured engaging in what many termed "reckless activities."

The clip shows a man and woman, both dressed in Museveni‑branded t‑shirts, seemingly lost in their own fun, oblivious to the crowd and the speeches unfolding on stage.

The woman’s animated facial expressions fueled speculation online, with viewers questioning what was really happening.

The footage has drawn sharp reactions, with netizens condemning the pair for their public display.

Some even warned that such spur‑of‑the‑moment behavior could contribute to the spread of diseases.





While critics slammed the duo, others simply noted the incident as another example of Uganda’s peculiar campaign moments that never fail to spark conversation.

Watch the video>>> below.

This is how HIV is spreaded in Museveni's campaigns. Now tell me if that young man has used comdom. pic.twitter.com/Y1E4t56Dw3 — Bekar Sebatindila 🇺🇬 (@BekarSebat51443) January 6, 2026

