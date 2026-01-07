A senior Government official linked to an affair with a key ODM Senator - RUTO wanted to fire him after learning about the ‘SIM 2’ affair







Wednesday, January 7, 2026 - Controversy has emerged online after outspoken blogger Aoko Otieno alleged that Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo is involved in an affair with Migori Senator Eddy Oketch.

In a tweet that has since sparked debate, Aoko claimed that the senior Government official and the vocal Senator meet regularly at an undisclosed hotel in Nairobi.

The blogger described the relationship as a “Sim 2” affair, without providing further details.

Senator Oketch, who is in his late thirties, is unmarried.

“Ask Eddy why he's unmarried. Umewai skia ameonekana with a woman anywhere? I know hotel where they meet,” Aoko tweeted.

Aoko also claimed that President William Ruto, who is known to be “overly religious,” considered dismissing PS Omollo after learning about the alleged affair.

Check out her tweet.





