WANAUZA KASUSU!! VIDEO secretly recorded in Mlolongo highlights rising poverty as young LADIES line up for clients in broad daylight

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 - A secretly recorded video captured in Mlolongo, a low-income neighbourhood along Mombasa Road, has sparked public concern after showing a group of young women lining up along a backstreet, openly seeking male clients for casual encounters.
In the footage, the women, many appearing to be in their
early twenties, offer “mechi” for as little as Ksh 200.
The video has sparked debate over the growing economic
desperation facing young people in the country.
Scenes like these are becoming increasingly common,
particularly in informal settlements and town suburbs where unemployment and
the rising cost of living have left many struggling to survive.
Lack of job opportunities, family responsibilities, and
harsh economic pressures have forced the young women to resort to the risky
trade.
Watch the video>>> below
Wanauza Kasusu! pic.twitter.com/W9HTsJHiu3— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 7, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments