WANAUZA KASUSU!! VIDEO secretly recorded in Mlolongo highlights rising poverty as young LADIES line up for clients in broad daylight







Wednesday, January 7, 2026 - A secretly recorded video captured in Mlolongo, a low-income neighbourhood along Mombasa Road, has sparked public concern after showing a group of young women lining up along a backstreet, openly seeking male clients for casual encounters.

In the footage, the women, many appearing to be in their early twenties, offer “mechi” for as little as Ksh 200.

The video has sparked debate over the growing economic desperation facing young people in the country.

Scenes like these are becoming increasingly common, particularly in informal settlements and town suburbs where unemployment and the rising cost of living have left many struggling to survive.

Lack of job opportunities, family responsibilities, and harsh economic pressures have forced the young women to resort to the risky trade.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST