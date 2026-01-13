“Wanapenda Mechi’ - Viral video of bold slay queens getting cozy in a city club sparks reactions (WATCH)







Tuesday, January 13, 2026 - Nairobi’s nightlife is undergoing a bold transformation as women ditch male company and hit the clubs with their female besties, unapologetically owning the night.

Online buzz suggests this trend reflects the rise of openly queer relationships, with women confidently expressing affection in public spaces.

Viral videos have fueled debate, splitting netizens between applauding self‑expression and questioning its impact on traditional dating norms.

Some cheekily warned: “These ladies aren’t just dancing - they might steal your girlfriend.”

Others joked their moves prove they love mechi more than men can handle.

Watch the video>>> below captured at a popular city club reflecting this growing trend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST