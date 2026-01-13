“Wanapenda Mechi’ - Viral video of bold slay queens getting cozy in a city club sparks reactions (WATCH)

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 - Nairobi’s nightlife is undergoing a bold transformation as women ditch male company and hit the clubs with their female besties, unapologetically owning the night.
Online buzz suggests this trend reflects the rise of openly
queer relationships, with women confidently expressing affection in public
spaces.
Viral videos have fueled debate, splitting netizens between
applauding self‑expression and questioning its impact on traditional dating
norms.
Some cheekily warned: “These ladies aren’t just dancing - they might
steal your girlfriend.”
Others joked their moves prove they love mechi
more than men can handle.
Watch the video>>> below captured at a popular city club
reflecting this growing trend.
Wanapenda Mechi...... pic.twitter.com/zH4SFTMrxz— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 13, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments