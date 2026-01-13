CLUB MADNESS! See how this bold Slay Queens stole the show at a Nairobi club! Oh! My! (VIDEO)







Tuesday, January 13, 2026 - A viral video of two slay queens enjoying themselves at a popular Nairobi club has set social media ablaze.

The bold duo is seen getting cozy in the packed venue, vibing to the music with carefree abandon and appearing completely lost in their own world.

From their striking outfits to undeniable chemistry, the clip has ignited mixed reactions online.

While some praised their confidence, others questioned whether men no longer dominate the dance floor, noting how such scenes are becoming increasingly common in Nairobi’s vibrant nightlife.

The video continues to trend, fueling endless conversations about club culture.

Watch the video>>> below

Ni kama hawanitaki....... jamaa pic.twitter.com/LTDA1Fk0yP — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST