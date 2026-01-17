VIDEO shows a Bangladeshi tourist being attacked by thugs in Meru in broad daylight







Saturday, January 17, 2026 - A Bangladeshi tourist was attacked and robbed by thugs while cycling along a deserted road in Meru County.

The tourist, who was on a long-distance cycling adventure, was confronted by the assailants who brandished a knife and threatened him before stealing his personal belongings.

In the video circulating online, the victim can be heard pleading: “Stop! Stop! Stop!”

The attackers vanished into nearby thickets, leaving the cyclist shaken but unharmed.

Watch the video>>> below.

A video shows a Bangladeshi tourist being attacked by Thugs in meru

