VIDEO shows a Bangladeshi tourist being attacked by thugs in Meru in broad daylight

Saturday, January 17, 2026 - A Bangladeshi tourist was attacked and robbed by thugs while cycling along a deserted road in Meru County.
The tourist, who was on a long-distance cycling adventure,
was confronted by the assailants who brandished a knife and
threatened him before stealing his personal belongings.
In the video circulating online, the victim can be heard
pleading: “Stop! Stop! Stop!”
The attackers vanished into nearby thickets, leaving the
cyclist shaken but unharmed.
