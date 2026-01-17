SHAME as Kenya Kwanza MPs flee a hotel without paying the bill during RUTO’s visit







Saturday, January 17, 2026 - Kenya Kwanza MPs from Ukambani, led by Hon. Vincent Kawaya, are under fire following allegations that they fled a hotel without settling their bill during President William Ruto’s visit to Machakos County.

According to an X user, the MPs held a briefing at Lysak Hotel ahead of the President’s arrival.

The hotel, which provided the venue, served refreshments including tea to the visiting delegation.

However, as President Ruto’s helicopter landed, the MPs reportedly left the hotel in a rush, without paying for the services they had received.

“That bill will most likely be deducted from the waiters who served you. Low-paid staff will pay for the comfort of elected leaders,” the X user lamented.





The Kenyan DAILY POST