SHAME as Kenya Kwanza MPs flee a hotel without paying the bill during RUTO’s visit

Saturday, January 17,
2026 - Kenya Kwanza MPs from Ukambani, led by Hon. Vincent Kawaya, are
under fire following allegations that they fled a hotel without settling their
bill during President William Ruto’s visit to Machakos County.
According to an X user, the MPs held a briefing at Lysak
Hotel ahead of the President’s arrival.
The hotel, which provided the venue, served refreshments
including tea to the visiting delegation.
However, as President Ruto’s helicopter landed, the MPs
reportedly left the hotel in a rush, without paying for the
services they had received.
“That bill will most likely be deducted from the waiters who served you. Low-paid staff will pay for the comfort of elected leaders,” the X user lamented.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments