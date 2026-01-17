Nyeri Governor MUTAHI KAHIGA put on the spot over 2027 presidential vote with ‘Tutam’ challenge in front of President RUTO







Saturday, January 17, 2026 - Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga found himself under pressure to declare his political allegiance during a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) grassroots leaders’ meeting held on Saturday, January 17th, at Sagana State Lodge.

The event, attended by President William Ruto, saw Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, the UDA national chairperson, challenge Kahiga to state his position on the 2027 presidential election.

“Governor, you are my brother. All these Nyeri people belong to the ‘two‑term’ team; can you tell them where you belong?” Mbarire asked.

Kahiga, however, avoided a direct response, instead turning the question to the audience.

Locals shouted in support of Ruto, which the Governor acknowledged as his stance.

Kahiga’s cautious approach reflects his delicate balancing act.

While appearing to warm up to Ruto, he has previously expressed support for former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

His reluctance to denounce Gachagua has fueled speculation about his political positioning.

Earlier this month, Kahiga set tongues wagging after engaging separately with both leaders.

On January 9th, he hosted Gachagua at a rally in Nyeri, and two days later joined Ruto at a church service in Othaya.

Local leaders, including Woman Representative Rahab Mukami and Senator Wahome Wamatinga, urged him to stop straddling both sides, warning that it risked confusing residents.

Responding to criticism, Kahiga insisted that he maintains a strong relationship with the President.

“I have accompanied the President at every function in Nyeri. I voted for him, he is my President, and I am the Governor. Where is the confusion?” he said.

Kahiga clarified that he remains a UDA member with no plans to defect, stressing his priority is serving Nyeri residents while leaving future political decisions for the right time.

