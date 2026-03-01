Former Kawangware “kamagera’’ turned celebrity, GEN Z GOLIATH, captured on camera taking a Slay Queen to his apartment- He is enjoying fame and money (PHOTO)

Sunday, March 1, 2026
- A photo circulating online shows Bradley Marongo, popularly known as Gen
Z Goliath, heading to his apartment after picking up a slay queen.
Goliath first rose to prominence during the Gen Z demos,
where his towering height caught public attention.
Since then, he has leveraged his fame to secure lucrative
corporate deals and enjoy a lifestyle filled with luxury.
Before fame, Goliath was a hustler in Kawangware, navigating
daily struggles and working tirelessly to make ends meet.
His rise from humble beginnings to celebrity status has made
him a household name and a symbol of aspiration for many young Kenyans.
See the trending photo.
