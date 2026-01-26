Tragedy as Kenyan footballer dies in the Russia-Ukraine war - He was lured by rogue agents (PHOTOs)







Monday, January 26, 2026 - The football community in Laikipia is mourning the tragic death of Charles Wangari, a former Kubali FC player from Laikipia West, popularly known as “Leftie.”

Wangari lost his life on December 25th after joining the ongoing Russia–Ukraine war.

Like many young Kenyans chasing better opportunities abroad, Wangari left the country with the hope of building a brighter future and eventually making his way to Sweden.

However, fate took a cruel turn when he reportedly ended up undergoing military training with the Russian Army, where he later lost his life.

His death occurred thousands of kilometres away from home, compounding the pain for his family and loved ones.

Reports indicate that his body will not be repatriated to Kenya, denying his family, friends, and former teammates the chance to give him a proper final farewell.

The news has sent shockwaves through the Kubali FC family and the wider local football fraternity.

Those who knew Wangari remember him as a talented, disciplined and passionate footballer whose dreams were cut short far too soon.

His death has once again cast a spotlight on the hidden dangers faced by young Africans who leave home in search of greener pastures, only to find themselves trapped in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

