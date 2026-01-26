GACHAGUA accuses Deputy President KITHURE KINDIKI’s bodyguard of leading Othaya church attack and parades his PHOTO







Monday, January 26, 2026 - DCP party leader, Rigathi Gachagua, has accused a bodyguard attached to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki of leading a violent attack on congregants at a church in Othaya, an incident that left worshippers fleeing for safety and property destroyed.

In a statement shared on his social media platforms, Gachagua claimed that it was ironic for the Deputy President to condemn the violence while, according to him, a member of his own security detail was involved in planning and executing the attack at Witima ACK Church.

“Bwana Saprano, I hear you are calling for investigations. This is your officer who led the attack in Witima ACK Church. You are part and parcel of the conspiracy,” Gachagua wrote.

The brazen Sunday attack, which left several people injured and vehicles vandalized, has drawn widespread condemnation from leaders across the political divide.

However, leaders allied to the ruling UDA party have pushed back against Gachagua’s claims, accusing him of stage-managing the chaos for political gain.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku alleged that Gachagua orchestrated the chaos to attract public sympathy and portray President William Ruto's administration negatively.





