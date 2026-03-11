OKARI advised to take his daughter and raise her! Girl looked uncomfortable around BETTY KYALLO’s Gen-Z boyfriend during baby shower (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 11, 2026 - Social media has erupted after a video surfaced showing Betty Kyallo’s daughter appearing uncomfortable around her mother’s much younger boyfriend during a recent baby shower.

The event, which was attended by close friends and family, was meant to celebrate Betty’s pregnancy.

However, a short clip circulating online has shifted attention away from the celebration.

In the video, Betty’s daughter is seen standing next to her mother’s Gen-Z boyfriend as they cut the cake during the baby shower.

While others appear cheerful, the young girl seems uneasy and gloomy, something that did not go unnoticed by social media users.

Many netizens quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their concerns, with some suggesting that the child looked uncomfortable in the situation.

“The child is too uncomfortable. Dennis Okari should get custody over his daughter,” one X user wrote.

Another user commented: “A parent should always be aware of and pay attention to what or who makes their child uncomfortable. Forcing children into such situations because the parents hold a different view is how the child stops feeling safe around them.”

Watch the video>>> and judge for yourself.

Betty Kyallo Shares Joyful Moments from Baby Shower with Partner and Child pic.twitter.com/1eQ9KxY6yg — Pulse Reels (@Pulse_Reels) March 10, 2026

