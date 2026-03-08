SHOCKER! GACHAGUA plotted the murder his pregnant Side Chick, a 21-year-old University student – The two frequented a hotel in Nyeri for secret escapades







Sunday, March 8, 2026 - Drama has erupted online after Martha J.M. Miano, a former Communications Director in the office of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, made explosive allegations linking him to the murder of a young university student.

Taking to her Facebook account, Miano claimed that a 21-year-old woman, a student at Karatina University, was killed while six months pregnant with Gachagua’s child.

According to Miano, the young woman hailed from Nyeri County and had reportedly been in a relationship with Gachagua before her death.

Miano alleged that the relationship began after Gachagua started luring the student with small cash gifts, sometimes sending her Ksh 5,000 and inviting her to meet him at hotels.

She further claimed that the student confided in her close friends about the alleged relationship and even showed them conversations she had exchanged with Gachagua.

According to these claims, the two reportedly met several times at a hotel in Nyeri.

The situation took a dramatic turn when the student became pregnant.

Miano claims that Gachagua sent two of the young woman’s female friends to persuade her to terminate it.

However, the student refused to terminate the pregnancy, insisting that she will keep the baby despite pressure from those sent to convince her.

Miano alleged that the student was later killed while on her way home when she was six months pregnant and blamed Gachagua for masterminding the murder.





The Kenyan DAILY POST