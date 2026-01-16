JAMES OPANDE vindicated as full video emerges! He didn’t take advantage of the drunk LADY! She threw herself at him and begged for “Mechi” (WATCH)







Friday, January 16, 2026 - A U.S.-based Kenyan medic identified as James Opande appears to have been vindicated following the emergence of a full video linked to a controversial club incident that had sparked public outrage online.

Opande had come under intense criticism after a viral clip circulated on social media, accusing him of taking advantage of a drunk woman at a club.

The video triggered widespread condemnation, with some women’s rights activists threatening to stage protests at the U.S. Embassy and petition for the revocation of his visa.

However, the narrative surrounding the incident has taken a dramatic turn after a longer, unedited video surfaced online.

The woman was throwing herself at him, contrary to earlier claims that he took advantage of her.

Watch the video via this LINK>>> and be the judge.

The Kenyan DAILY POST