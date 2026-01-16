Trouble for OPANDE JAMES after he recorded a video of a drunk LADY ‘bila nini’ and leaked it as Women Rights Activists vow to report him to the US Embassy and have his Visa revoked







Friday, January 16, 2026 - Opande James, a medical practitioner based in the United States, is facing public outrage after recording and sharing a video of an intoxicated woman in a club.





Opande took advantage of the woman’s vulnerable state, lifted her short dress and captured her on camera, before sharing the video on social media without her consent.

The video quickly went viral, sparking widespread condemnation and causing the woman emotional distress.





Women’s rights activists have vowed to take action, with some threatening to report the matter to the US Embassy.





They are calling for authorities to investigate and, if warranted, revoke Opande James’ visa in response to the violation of privacy and dignity.

Watch the video through this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST