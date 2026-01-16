Heartbreaking VIDEO of Quiver Lounge beautiful bottle girl, DENISE, fighting for her life in hospital before her demise - She lived life on the fast lane







Friday, January 16, 2026 - A video has surfaced showing Denise, a popular bottle girl at Quiver Lounge, in hospital shortly before her untimely death.

Known for her vibrant party lifestyle, Denise had captured the attention of many patrons and social media followers alike.

The video paints a somber picture of the young lady, whose life in the fast lane ultimately ended too soon.

Friends and colleagues have taken to social media to mourn her passing, remembering her for her energy, charm and magnetic personality.





Below is the video showing Denise in hospital prior to her death, alongside clips capturing how she lived life to the fullest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST