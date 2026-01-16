Akorino gospel singer, ESSY WA WILLY, hospitalized after a Pastor friend from Kasarani preyed on her teenage daughter - The rogue pastor arrested







Friday, January 16, 2026 - Essy Wa Willy, a well-known Akorino gospel singer and social media personality, has been hospitalized following a distressing incident involving her teenage daughter.

According to reports, Essy entrusted her car to a pastor friend from Kasarani to deliver it to her home in Mwiki.

Upon arrival, the pastor preyed on Essy’s teenage daughter.

The rogue pastor has since been arrested, while Essy is receiving treatment in hospital for blood pressure complications attributed to the emotional distress caused by the incident.

The incident has sparked outrage online, with many condemning the actions of the pastor and calling for justice.





Photo of the rogue pastor

The Kenyan DAILY POST