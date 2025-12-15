TRUPHENA MUTHONI reveals how RUTO’s Government failed her before her 72-hour tree-hugging feat - "I did not get any support"







Monday, December 15, 2025 - Environmental activist, Truphena Muthoni, has opened up about the challenges she faced before her record-breaking 72-hour tree-hugging campaign.

Speaking during an interview on Sunday, December 14th, 2025, Muthoni revealed that she did not receive any assistance from President William Ruto’s Government.

Her appeals to the Ministry of Environment for support went unanswered, despite her efforts to secure accreditation to attend the COP 30 climate summit in Brazil.

She explained that the feat, which eventually took place in Kenya, was initially intended to be staged at the global conference.

“When I was trying to achieve what I have already achieved, I did not get any support.”

“I had requested support in different ways, but I did not get support from the Ministry of Environment,” she said.

Her remarks come shortly after she announced plans to channel her rising TikTok fame into meaningful advocacy.

During a livestream on December 11th, Muthoni reflected on her difficult personal journey, noting that many viewers may not fully grasp the weight of her experiences.

She explained that her struggles have fueled her determination to support young girls and vulnerable youth.

“I will make sure that girls won’t have to go through what I went through in life.”

“I want to use my platform to help other people grow,” she said.

