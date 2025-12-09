LADY shares secret bed video with married AMCCO Properties Senior Manager, WANDERA WABULENGO, at an Airbnb after being fired - Claims he preys on junior staff







Tuesday, December 9, 2025 - Social media is buzzing after a former employee at AMCCO properties, a leading real estate company, posted a controversial video on TikTok, claiming that she had a private relationship with her senior boss, Wandera Wabulengo, before she was dismissed.

In the clip, the lady, who worked at the company for more than five years, is seen lying next to Wabulengo at an Airbnb apartment in Muthiga.





She claims the recording was taken during a “private moment” that Wabulengo did not know she was filming.

According to her, the senior manager allegedly used his position to pursue junior female employees, despite being married.





She further claims that after she refused to continue the affair, she faced workplace sabotage that eventually led to her termination.

