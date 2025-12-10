WALIMGONGEA!! Ex-Kameme TV journalist WANGECHI WA KARIUKI spills dirty secrets about late BETTY BAYO’s marriage - Close friends had ‘Mechi’ with her husband, TASH







Wednesday, December 10, 2025 - Former Kameme TV journalist, Wangechi Wa Kariuki, has revealed startling information regarding the late gospel singer Betty Bayo’s marriage.

While Betty and her husband, Tash, often appeared as a perfect couple on social media, sharing happy moments with fans, Wangechi claims that their marriage was troubled behind the scenes.

According to Wangechi, some of Betty’s close friends allegedly betrayed her by engaging in extra-marital affairs with her husband.

Her revelations come just days after Betty Bayo’s mother publicly stated that the late singer had been in a difficult and abusive marriage, alleging that Tash subjected Betty to physical assault.

The grieving mother has now written to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), requesting a formal inquest into her daughter’s death, citing concerns that the family was denied access to the postmortem report, and hinting at possible foul play.





The Kenyan DAILY POST