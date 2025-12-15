How RUTO responded to TRUPHENA MUTHONI’s 72-hour tree-hugging challenge after conferring her with a Head of State Commendation at State House, Nairobi







Monday, December 15, 2025 - President William Ruto had a lighthearted exchange with environmental activist, Truphena Muthoni, at State House, Nairobi.

Muthoni, who recently made headlines for hugging a tree continuously for 72 hours, boldly asked the Head of State how long he could endure such a feat.

“So I hugged a tree for seventy-two hours, and how long can you go?” she asked.

President Ruto laughed off the challenge, responding: “My dear, I do many things, but I do not want to try that one; that one I leave to you. As for me, my job will be to cheer you on.”

During the meeting, Ruto awarded Muthoni the Head of State’s Commendation (HSC), praising her symbolic gesture as a powerful act of environmental stewardship.

He described her as an exemplary young Kenyan whose dedication embodies the nation’s spirit.

“Her record-breaking act of spending 72 continuous hours embracing an indigenous tree was a deeply symbolic gesture aimed at raising national and global awareness on environmental conservation and climate change,” Ruto said.

The President further appointed Muthoni as an Ambassador of the 15 Billion Tree Planting Campaign, a flagship national initiative aimed at securing Kenya’s environmental future.

In addition, Ruto announced a fully sponsored holiday experience for Muthoni and her team, courtesy of the Kenya Wildlife Service and the Kenya Tourism Board.

He also pledged support from the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry to help her realize her dream of visiting Brazil, broadening her exposure to global conservation initiatives.

The Kenyan DAILY POST