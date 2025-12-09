COLLETA ANN NGESA, the woman who has having ‘Mechi’ with FESTUS AMIMO when he collapsed and died of blue pills overdose is married to SYLVATONE (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, December 9, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged regarding Colleta Ann Ngesa, the woman reported to have checked into a room at After 40 Hotel with the late KBC journalist, Festus Amimo, before he collapsed and died.

According to sources familiar with the family, Colleta is married to Koteng’o Sylvatone, and the two reportedly share a young daughter.

Colleta left her husband and went to cheat on him with the celebrated journalist in Nairobi CBD, only for tragedy to strike.





Amimo was also married in a white wedding but he was cheating on his wife behind the scenes.

It is believed that he collapsed and died while “having fun” with Colleta due to an overdose of blue pills.

Below are photos of Colleta and her husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST