DRAMA intensifies as lawyer HARRISON KINYANJUI’s ex-wife, WANJA NYARARI, sues Tiktoker, GITHAIGA WA CHAI, for revealing she had ‘mechi’ with TASH in BETTY BAYO’s car on her burial day

Wednesday, December
10, 2025 - Renowned social media personality, Wanja Nyarari, has taken
popular Tiktoker Gathaiga Wa Chai to court for making damning allegations
against her.
Githaiga, during a heated TikTok Live session, claimed that Wanja allegedly engaged in ‘mechi’ with Tash, the husband of the late gospel
singer, Betty Bayo,
inside Betty’s vehicle on the very day she was laid to rest.
He further alleged that
Wanja and other individuals involved in the burial preparations misused funds
contributed for the ceremony, remarks that Wanja says are defamatory,
malicious, and intended to damage her reputation.
Wanja has now taken the matter to court, insisting that the claims are pure fabrication and demanding accountability from the outspoken TikToker.
