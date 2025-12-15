PHOTOs of slay queen police officer MARIAM WANJIKU - Is her lavish lifestyle sustainable on a police officer’s salary?







Monday, December 15, 2025 - Stunning police officer, Mariam Wanjiku, has captured the attention of netizens with her striking beauty.

Wanjiku frequently shares glimpses of a lavish lifestyle on social media, prompting questions from fans about whether such a lifestyle is sustainable on a police officer’s salary.

Some have also wondered if she underwent intense training at Kiganjo Police Training College, like other officers.

She could easily be mistaken for a model rather than a law enforcement officer.

See her photos below.