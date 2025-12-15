PHOTOs of slay queen police officer MARIAM WANJIKU - Is her lavish lifestyle sustainable on a police officer’s salary?

Monday, December 15, 2025 - Stunning police officer, Mariam Wanjiku, has captured the attention of netizens with her striking beauty.
Wanjiku
frequently shares glimpses of a lavish lifestyle on social media, prompting
questions from fans about whether such a lifestyle is sustainable on a police
officer’s salary.
Some
have also wondered if she underwent intense
training at Kiganjo Police Training College, like other officers.
She
could easily be mistaken for a model rather than a law enforcement officer.
See her photos below.
0 Comments