This PHOTO of self-declared Prophet DAVID OWUOR allegedly seeking treatment abroad while claiming to heal the sick has sparked reactions online







Monday, December 15, 2025 - A photo of controversial Repentance and Holiness Church leader, Prophet David Owuor, allegedly seeking advanced medical treatment abroad has ignited heated discussions on social media.

The self-proclaimed prophet, who has long claimed the ability to heal the sick and even raise the dead, is now facing criticism from Kenyans who accuse him of misleading his followers.

Many argue that while Owuor discourages believers from seeking hospital care, he himself turns to world-class health facilities when unwell.

One netizen expressed frustration, writing: “He tells them not to go to hospital and to seek healing from his church, but when he falls sick he rushes abroad for advanced treatment.”

“Prophet Owuor jamani, wacha kuwafumba macho waumini.”

“Sana sana kina mama wamechezewa akili sana.”

See the photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST