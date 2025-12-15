Mwenye Kisima hapangi foleni! Man laments after finding out the single mother he married is having ‘mechi’ with her baby daddy - “I haven’t felt this stupid in my life”







Monday, December 15, 2025 - A man who married a single mother and embraced her child as his own has stirred a heated conversation online after revealing shocking details about his marriage.

In a post on X that quickly went viral, the man lamented that despite taking in the woman and her child, footing bills, and offering unconditional support, he later discovered she had been secretly seeing her baby daddy.

According to his account, the revelation left him devastated.

When he confronted her, she allegedly defended the affair by saying, “He is the father of the child and will always have access to her.”

Expressing his frustration, the man wrote: “I took her in with her child, and ever since day one I met her, I’ve been footing the bills of her and her child.”

“I never questioned or judged her for being a single mum, but I later found out she’s been cheating on me with the father of this child…”

“Bro I haven’t felt this stupid ever in my life!”

The confession sparked mixed reactions.

Some netizens sympathized with his pain, praising his willingness to embrace fatherhood beyond blood ties.

Others, however, used his predicament to warn men against marrying single mothers, invoking the now viral phrase “Mwenye Kisima hapangi foleni,” loosely translated as “the owner of the well doesn’t queue for water.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST