Actress JACKIE MATUBIA opens up on online bullying and struggles of a single mother - "I've been fighting silent battles"







Monday, December 15, 2025 - Actress Jackie Matubia has shared an emotional account of her struggles, revealing the toll online bullying has taken on her life as a single mother.

In a heartfelt video posted on Instagram on Monday, December 15th, 2025, Jackie admitted that the past week had been especially difficult, saying she is tired of fighting silent battles.

The actress condemned bullying and addressed critics who continue to attack her online.

“One thing I hate, I hate bullies. The past one week I have been fighting silent battles and I am tired.”

“I am a single mother who is just trying, raising my children and living my life,” she said.





Jackie questioned why hostility towards single mothers often comes from fellow women, noting that the situation had escalated on TikTok where people allegedly paid to have her shadow-banned and mocked her about selling Christmas trees.

“Na siget hii chuki single mothers from fellow women imetoka wapi… enough is enough! Mnikome!” she exclaimed.

She also shared screenshots of direct messages from pseudo accounts attempting to shame her for being a single mother and offering unsolicited parenting advice.





Jackie firmly rejected such criticism, writing:

“I rebuke your advice. I do not want anyone telling me how to raise my children.”

Recently, Jackie opened up about the challenges of raising her daughters alone, admitting that her relationships with her baby daddies did not work out.

She explained that she has had to play both mum and dad, a journey that has tested her resilience but strengthened her resolve.

The Kenyan DAILY POST