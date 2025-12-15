Actress JACKIE MATUBIA opens up on online bullying and struggles of a single mother - "I've been fighting silent battles"

Monday, December 15,
2025 - Actress Jackie Matubia has shared an emotional account of her
struggles, revealing the toll online bullying has taken on her life as a single
mother.
In a heartfelt video posted on Instagram on Monday, December
15th, 2025, Jackie admitted that the past week had been especially
difficult, saying she is tired of fighting silent battles.
The actress condemned bullying and addressed critics who
continue to attack her online.
“One thing I hate, I hate bullies. The past one week I
have been fighting silent battles and I am tired.”
“I am a single mother who is just trying, raising my children and living my life,” she said.
Jackie questioned why hostility towards single mothers often
comes from fellow women, noting that the situation had escalated on TikTok
where people allegedly paid to have her shadow-banned and mocked her about
selling Christmas trees.
“Na siget hii chuki single mothers from fellow women
imetoka wapi… enough is enough! Mnikome!” she exclaimed.
She also shared screenshots of direct messages from pseudo accounts attempting to shame her for being a single mother and offering unsolicited parenting advice.
Jackie firmly rejected such criticism, writing:
“I rebuke your advice. I do not want anyone telling me
how to raise my children.”
Recently, Jackie opened up about the challenges of raising
her daughters alone, admitting that her relationships with her baby daddies did
not work out.
She explained that she has had to play both mum and dad, a
journey that has tested her resilience but strengthened her resolve.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments