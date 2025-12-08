The 16-year-old male student caught up in scandal with his 33-year-old female teacher now getting celebrity treatment at school (VIDEO)







Monday, December 08, 2025 - A scandal involving a Zimbabwean teacher Zvikomborero Maria Makedenge, 33, and her 16‑year‑old student has stirred global attention and intense debate online.

The teacher, now facing legal proceedings, claims the teenager initiated the encounter, while the student alleges she coerced him, locked the door, and threatened him into silence with promises of taking him abroad.





Meanwhile, the student has unexpectedly become a ‘celebrity’ in school with a viral clip showing classmates crowding around him, eager for selfies and hugs.

The unfolding story has sparked mixed reactions with netizens concerned that the students don’t fully grasp the gravity of what just happened.

Wow. The 16 year old minor caught up in a scandal with his 33yrs old adult teacher is now getting celebrity treatment at school.



Society is strange man.pic.twitter.com/JcBihRoOaV — Lord Shiba🐺 (@ShibbaInuLord) December 7, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST