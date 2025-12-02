Meet LILLIAN MBEKI, the wealthy MUMAMA who was arrested after her BEN 10 plunged to his death at an Airbnb in Kilimani during a drinking spree (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, December 2, 2025 - New details have emerged surrounding the death of 25-year-old Festus Lee Oromo, who fell from the 14th floor of Heartland Apartments on Kindaruma Road, Kilimani, on Sunday evening.

According to police reports, Festus had checked into the Airbnb on November 28th in the company of 48-year-old Lillian Mbeki, a woman described as financially well-off and holding dual Kenyan-Costa Rican citizenship, along with another man identified as Patrick Jagongo.

Investigators say Festus and Lillian met earlier this year on the dating app, Tinder, and their relationship grew close over time.

Sources indicate that Lillian made frequent trips to Kenya to spend time with him.

Detectives are now working to determine whether Festus’ fatal plunge was accidental or the result of foul play.





Court filings at the Kibera Law Courts reveal that the apartment was found in disarray, hinting at a possible confrontation before the incident.

Lillian was reportedly found asleep in one of the bedrooms when police arrived and is said to have been intoxicated.

Personal documents and clothing belonging to Festus were also recovered inside the unit.

Visitor logs further show that several other individuals accessed the apartment in the days leading up to the tragedy.

Lillian told detectives that she, Festus, and Patrick had been drinking together on the night of the incident.

She claims that she went to bed after leaving the two men in the living room, a statement now under close scrutiny.

Both Lillian and Patrick were arrested on Sunday, with Lillian apprehended at the apartment and Patrick later detained in Kahawa West.

A court has granted investigators 14 days to hold and question the two as they work to reconstruct Festus’ final moments.

Below are photos of Lillian, who is now a key suspect in the mysterious death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST