SHOCK as it emerges that the Head of KBC’s Mayienga FM, FESTUS AMIMO, died after blue pills overdose







Sunday, December 7, 2025 - The media fraternity is mourning following the sudden death of Festus Amimo, the respected head of KBC’s Mayienga FM and one of the most celebrated Luo media personalities.

Amimo, 45, passed away on Sunday, sending shockwaves across newsrooms, Government offices, and the entertainment industry.

His rich baritone voice defined the popular morning show Gari Mokinyi, where his incisive interviews and calm, empathetic handling of national issues earned him a devoted audience.

Away from the studio, he served as Chairperson of the Luo Journalists Association, mentoring young reporters and strengthening professional networks among Luo-speaking journalists.

Emerging reports suggest that Festus may have died after overdosing on blue pills.

Popular blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga claims that his body was found at the city mortuary.

Friends and family are reportedly keeping details of his passing private, following these revelations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST