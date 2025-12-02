More details of the 48 year old Kisii MUMAMA arrested after her BEN 10 fell to his death at an apartment in Kilimani emerge - She holds dual citizenship







Tuesday, December 02, 2025 - Residents of Nairobi’s upscale Kilimani neighborhood are still shaken after the shocking death of a young man identified as Festus Lee Oromo, who plunged from the 14th floor of Heartland Apartments along Kindaruma Road.

Festus’ body was discovered on the roof of a white Nissan Tiida parked within the apartment, bearing severe injuries consistent with a high‑impact fall.

A postmortem later confirmed extensive trauma to his head, chest, and abdomen, alongside fractures to both legs.

The vehicle he landed on was left badly damaged.

Investigators revealed that Festus had checked into an Airbnb, unit 1406, Block B, on November 28th, accompanied by two individuals, Lilian Moraa Mbeki, a 48‑year‑old mother of three with dual citizenship in Kenya and Costa Rica, and Patrick Jagongo.

Court documents presented at Kibera Law Courts indicate Lilian was reportedly discovered asleep in one of the bedrooms, allegedly intoxicated, while Festus’ personal belongings were recovered at the scene.

Preliminary reports suggest Festus and Lilian met earlier this year through Tinder and had maintained a close relationship.

Visitor logs also show several other guests accessed the apartment in the days leading up to the tragedy.

Detectives say Lilian claimed she retired to the bedroom, leaving Festus and Patrick drinking in the living room.

Both suspects are now being held for 14 days as investigations continue, with toxicology tests underway to determine whether substances played a role.

The Kenyan DAILY POST