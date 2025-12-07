Alego Usonga MP, SAM ATANDI, torn between family trip and demanding side chick







Sunday, December 7, 2025 - Whispers around our political circles claim that Alego Usonga Member of Parliament, Samuel Atandi, is facing a tricky holiday dilemma involving his family and a woman alleged to be his girlfriend.

According to the rumour mill, the MP is said to have promised the woman that she would be booked into the same hotel in an Arab country where he reportedly plans to spend the festive season with his family.

However, the woman is now said to be pushing for a completely different destination and insists that the MP must set aside time for her.

Sources further claim that the woman, who reportedly works in the tourism sector, has been complaining that the MP has been giving her excuses about parliamentary commitments, excuses she says no longer hold now that Parliament is in recess.

