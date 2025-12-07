Alego Usonga MP, SAM ATANDI, torn between family trip and demanding side chick

Sunday, December 7,
2025 - Whispers around our political circles claim that Alego Usonga Member
of Parliament, Samuel Atandi, is facing a tricky holiday dilemma involving his
family and a woman alleged to be his girlfriend.
According to the rumour mill, the MP is said to have
promised the woman that she would be booked into the same hotel in an Arab
country where he reportedly plans to spend the festive season with his family.
However, the woman is now said to be pushing for a
completely different destination and insists that the MP must set aside time
for her.
Sources further claim that the woman, who reportedly works
in the tourism sector, has been complaining that the MP has been giving her
excuses about parliamentary commitments, excuses she says no longer hold now
that Parliament is in recess.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
