EXPOSED! See what Thika Road based LADY, CASTEN MWENDE, is doing in posh clubs around Nairobi! Men should be careful







Tuesday, December 2, 2025 - A woman identified as Casten Mwende has become the subject of online discussion after reports surfaced alleging that she has been frequenting high-end clubs along Thika Road with the intention of preying on unsuspecting male patrons.

According to the circulating claims, Mwende is said to move from one club to another identifying wealthy men, whom she allegedly lures to Airbnbs or hotel rooms.

The reports further claim that once inside the rooms, she purportedly contacts police officers and alleges that she has been taken advantage of, leading to the men being arrested and extorted.

See her photos below.

