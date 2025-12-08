A LADY claims MP OSCAR SUDI dumped her after she fell pregnant - Threatens to expose him in the media







Monday, December 8, 2025 - A woman has come forward with allegations against outspoken Kapsaret MP, Oscar Sudi, claiming that he impregnated her and later abandoned her.

The woman, who spoke anonymously to blogger Edgar Obare, alleged that the MP has ignored her attempts to reach him, despite her pregnancy being in its final stages.

She says she has been calling him repeatedly, but her calls allegedly go unanswered.

The distressed woman is now threatening to go public with her story if the MP does not address the matter.

In her message, she wrote: “I’m about to give birth na Oscar Sudi amekataa kuchukua simu. Mimi nitaenda kwa media. I can’t be suffering in silence.”

Oscar Sudi is a well-known womanizer with an insatiable appetite for younger ladies.

According to whispers, he has multiple girlfriends despite being in a polygamous marriage.





The Kenyan DAILY POST