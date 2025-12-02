Singer BAHATI breaks silence after woman claims to be his biological mother and requests for DNA test! - “My Mum died over 25 years ago and…..”







Tuesday, December 02, 2025 - Kenyan singer, Bahati, is in shock after a woman came forward claiming she is his biological mother.

The revelation, made in a viral TikTok video, has sparked widespread debate and left the artist questioning what to believe.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025, Bahati expressed disbelief, noting that he buried his mother more than 25 years ago.

“But My Mum Died over 25 Years ago, I personally attended the Burial and witnessed her Grave 💔💔💔. This Woman has confused me More. So what Should I Do???” he wrote.

In the TikTok clip, the woman emotionally pleaded for forgiveness, insisting she is Bahati’s mother.

She explained that although he grew up believing his mother had died, she had taken him to a children’s home because she lacked the means to raise him.

She said she is ready to reunite with Bahati and even take a DNA test to prove her claims.

She added that keeping the truth hidden for years has troubled her deeply.





The emotional twist has left fans divided, with many urging Bahati to seek clarity through DNA testing, while others sympathize with the woman’s heartfelt confession.

The Kenyan DAILY POST