A passenger robbed at knife-point by a Bolt driver during a trip from Kasarani to South B - She narrates the harrowing incident







Tuesday, December 2, 2025 - A passenger has reported a frightening incident in which she was allegedly robbed by a Bolt driver while traveling from Hunters, Kasarani, to South B.

According to the victim, the driver diverted from the agreed route, citing traffic ahead, and suggested an alternative path through the KU area.

She says the driver then sped off and eventually drove all the way to Ruiru instead of the requested drop-off location.

Upon arriving near Sayari School in Ruiru, the victim alleges that the driver pulled out a knife and demanded her purse, phone and smartwatch.





When she resisted, the driver reportedly began strangling her, forcing her to hand over her belongings.

Among the items taken were an iPhone 13, a smartwatch, and a purse containing Ksh 6,000.

The victim further claims her Mpesa account had Ksh 12,000 and that she was coerced into providing the PIN.

No action has been taken against her assailant despite reporting the matter to the police.

Check out the victim's post.





