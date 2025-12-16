SHOCK as it emerges that speaker MOSES WETANGULA’s bodyguard roughed up JIRONGO at Karen’s Oasis Hotel on the fateful night he died (VIDEO)



Tuesday, December 16, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged regarding the events of the night former Lugari MP, Cyrus Jirongo, tragically died.

According to Nuru Okanga, Jirongo was involved in an altercation with National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula’s bodyguard, John Maloba, at Oasis Hotel in Karen.

Maloba reportedly roughed up Jirongo while he was intoxicated, causing him to fall to the floor.

Speaker Wetangula is said to have observed the incident but did not intervene.

Following the confrontation, Jirongo allegedly left the hotel visibly agitated and drove away in anger.

Okanga suggests that the bodyguard’s actions may have contributed to the tragic chain of events leading to Jirongo’s death.

Maloba has a history of harassing public figures, according to sources familiar with his conduct.

Watch the video of Nuru Okanga calling out Wetangula's bodyguard.

