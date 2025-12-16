RAILA’s bodyguard, MAURICE OGETA’s curvy wife leaves male guests breaking necks at their Siaya residence - Even MOSES KURIA couldn’t hold his thirst

Tuesday, December 16, 2025 - Social media is buzzing
after Maurice Ogeta’s wife turned heads during a gathering at
their Siaya residence.
Dressed in a figure-hugging outfit, she left male guests
admiring her beauty.
Among those present was former Cabinet Secretary Moses
Kuria, who was leading a delegation to comfort Ogeta following the death of his
late boss, veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Kuria couldn’t resist sneaking glances at her striking
figure.
In the viral video, Ogeta’s wife is seen moving around the
living room greeting guests, with her hourglass figure clearly visible,
sparking reactions across social media.
Some netizens jokingly suggested that she should have
covered herself with a leso, while others admired her style and
confidence.
RAILA’s bodyguard, MAURICE OGETA’s curvy wife pic.twitter.com/T9jaFmBEJz— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 17, 2025
