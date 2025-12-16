Hii ni upuzi! VIDEO of lawyer PLO LUMUMBA refusing to join a dance during a youth summit in Nyeri sparks reactions

Tuesday, December 16,
2025 - A video of PLO Lumumba, the renowned intellectual and lawyer,
declining to join other participants in a dance during a recent youth
summit in Nyeri, where he was the chief guest, has gone viral and sparked reactions
online.
In the clip, Lumumba is
seen standing aside as other attendees groove to the music,
including Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, who was actively participating.
While some praised
Lumumba for maintaining composure and keeping the focus on the summit’s agenda,
others jokingly expressed disappointment, claiming that he should lighten
up and enjoy the moment.
Watch the trending
video.
PLO LUMUMBA pic.twitter.com/EHTmAi5L9I— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 17, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
