Hii ni upuzi! VIDEO of lawyer PLO LUMUMBA refusing to join a dance during a youth summit in Nyeri sparks reactions







Tuesday, December 16, 2025 - A video of PLO Lumumba, the renowned intellectual and lawyer, declining to join other participants in a dance during a recent youth summit in Nyeri, where he was the chief guest, has gone viral and sparked reactions online.

In the clip, Lumumba is seen standing aside as other attendees groove to the music, including Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, who was actively participating.

While some praised Lumumba for maintaining composure and keeping the focus on the summit’s agenda, others jokingly expressed disappointment, claiming that he should lighten up and enjoy the moment.

Watch the trending video.

