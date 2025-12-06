RUTO's Government issues warning to Kenyans in Tanzania ahead of planned December 9th anti-SULUHU protests







Saturday, December 06, 2025 - The Kenyan Government has issued an urgent advisory to its citizens living in Tanzania ahead of the country’s Independence Day celebrations on December 9th, 2025.

In a notice dated Friday, December 5th, the Kenya High Commission in Dar es Salaam urged Kenyans to take precautionary measures to safeguard their safety.

The advisory directed citizens to remain indoors in the event of unrest and avoid all non‑essential movement.

It further cautioned against attending large gatherings, protests, or approaching security checkpoints, noting that “the situation can change rapidly.”

The High Commission advised Kenyans to follow official news channels and its social media platforms for verified updates, warning against reliance on unconfirmed reports.

Citizens were also encouraged to establish communication plans with family and friends amid concerns of potential disruptions to internet and mobile services.

Additionally, Kenyans were urged to stock adequate supplies of food, water, medication, and ensure mobile phones remain charged.

For emergencies, the mission provided hotline numbers [+255‑690‑283‑011 / +255‑690‑283‑012] and an email contact (daressalaam@mfa.go.ke).

The advisory also reminded citizens to keep travel and residence documentation up to date in line with Tanzanian regulations.

The notice comes amid reports of planned anti‑government protests in Tanzania to highlight alleged post‑election killings in October and November.

Tanzanian authorities have declared the demonstrations unlawful, with Police Spokesperson David Misime warning of consequences for those found instigating chaos, citing failure by organisers to submit the required legal notice.





