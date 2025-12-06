RUTO's Government issues warning to Kenyans in Tanzania ahead of planned December 9th anti-SULUHU protests

Saturday, December
06, 2025 - The Kenyan Government has issued an urgent advisory to its
citizens living in Tanzania ahead of the country’s Independence Day
celebrations on December 9th, 2025.
In a notice dated Friday, December 5th, the Kenya
High Commission in Dar es Salaam urged Kenyans to take precautionary measures
to safeguard their safety.
The advisory directed citizens to remain indoors in the
event of unrest and avoid all non‑essential movement.
It further cautioned against attending large gatherings,
protests, or approaching security checkpoints, noting that “the situation can
change rapidly.”
The High Commission advised Kenyans to follow official news
channels and its social media platforms for verified updates, warning against
reliance on unconfirmed reports.
Citizens were also encouraged to establish communication
plans with family and friends amid concerns of potential disruptions to
internet and mobile services.
Additionally, Kenyans were urged to stock adequate supplies
of food, water, medication, and ensure mobile phones remain charged.
For emergencies, the mission provided hotline numbers [+255‑690‑283‑011
/ +255‑690‑283‑012] and an email contact (daressalaam@mfa.go.ke).
The advisory also reminded citizens to keep travel and
residence documentation up to date in line with Tanzanian regulations.
The notice comes amid reports of planned anti‑government
protests in Tanzania to highlight alleged post‑election killings in October and
November.
Tanzanian authorities have declared the demonstrations unlawful, with Police Spokesperson David Misime warning of consequences for those found instigating chaos, citing failure by organisers to submit the required legal notice.
