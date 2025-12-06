Kirinyaga Governor ANNE WAIGURU responds to claims of joining GACHAGUA's 'WAMUNYORO' camp







Saturday, December 06, 2025 - Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has dismissed speculation that she is aligning with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s political camp as the 2027 elections approach.

Addressing supporters on Friday, December 5th, 2025, Waiguru declared, “kwa Wamunyoro siendi” and urged her followers to remain patient, cautioning against premature political alignments that could weaken their strategic position ahead of the polls.

Waiguru questioned the credibility of Gachagua’s movement, arguing that it lacks parliamentary representation and a clear political direction.

“Then where are they following Gachagua to take them?” she posed, dismissing the camp’s ambitions as unfounded.

On speculation that Gachagua could mount a presidential bid, Waiguru was categorical, stating that the Constitution bars him from contesting.

She described such talk as baseless and misleading, further casting doubt on his political trajectory.

Her remarks come amid heightened debate over realignments in Mt Kenya, a region long regarded as a decisive bloc in national politics.

Waiguru challenged Gachagua’s claim to be the region’s kingpin, asserting that former President Uhuru Kenyatta still holds that mantle.

“As the Kikuyu community, we do not want to be separated from other communities in Kenya.”

“Our votes alone are not enough; we are part of 43 communities.”

“Even when Uhuru became president, it was not only our community that elected him,” she said.

Waiguru concluded by urging Mt Kenya residents to remain united as the country heads towards 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST