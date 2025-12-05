Kisumu gold-digger LYDIA OGINGA unleashes hell on her MUBABA, Dr. JOHN MATSEKHE - Leaks private chats accusing the U.S–based doctor of being a deadbeat dad and insulting her (SCREENSHOTS)







Friday, December 5, 2025 - Drama has erupted online after Kisumu socialite, Lydia Oginga, publicly called out U.S-based medic and St. Elizabeth Specialist Hospital owner Dr. John Matsekhe, accusing him of being a deadbeat dad who allegedly vanished the moment their baby arrived.

Lydia took to her social media pages where she shared private WhatsApp conversations, claiming the wealthy doctor has refused to offer meaningful support for their son, Adon, despite being associated with a multi-million-shilling medical facility.

According to Lydia, the doctor was the one who actively pushed for them to have a child in early and mid-2019, only for everything to change the moment she confirmed her pregnancy in August of that year.

She alleges that after she gave birth, Dr. Matsekhe went completely silent-ignoring calls, texts, and every attempt she made to involve him in their child’s life.

The leaked chats reveal heated arguments between the two over the welfare of baby Adon, with Lydia accusing the doctor of using harsh and demeaning language during their disagreements.

She says she eventually blocked him to “protect her peace of mind.”

Lydia was exposed recently for being a homewrecker and targeting wealthy married men for financial gains.

Check out her posts.

