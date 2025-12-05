Kisumu gold-digger LYDIA OGINGA unleashes hell on her MUBABA, Dr. JOHN MATSEKHE - Leaks private chats accusing the U.S–based doctor of being a deadbeat dad and insulting her (SCREENSHOTS)

Friday, December 5,
2025 - Drama has
erupted online after Kisumu socialite, Lydia Oginga, publicly called out U.S-based medic and St. Elizabeth
Specialist Hospital owner Dr.
John Matsekhe, accusing him of being a deadbeat dad who allegedly
vanished the moment their baby arrived.
Lydia took to her social media pages where she shared private WhatsApp conversations,
claiming the wealthy doctor has refused to offer meaningful support for their
son, Adon,
despite being associated with a multi-million-shilling medical facility.
According to Lydia, the doctor was the one who actively pushed for them to have a child
in early and mid-2019, only for everything to change the moment she confirmed
her pregnancy in August of that year.
She alleges that after she gave birth, Dr. Matsekhe went completely silent-ignoring
calls, texts, and every attempt she made to involve him in their child’s life.
The leaked chats reveal heated arguments between the two over the
welfare of baby Adon, with Lydia accusing the doctor of using harsh and demeaning language
during their disagreements.
She says she eventually blocked him to “protect her peace of
mind.”
Lydia was exposed recently for being a homewrecker and
targeting wealthy married men for financial gains.
Check out her posts.
