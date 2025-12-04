Police probe mysterious death of a 31-year-old man found dead inside his Zimmerman house - His wife recounts his last moments







Thursday, December 4, 2025 - Police in Kasarani Sub-County have launched investigations into the mysterious death of a 31-year-old man, Allan Laboso, whose body was found in his rented house in Zimmerman on Wednesday night.

According to a police report filed at the Zimmerman Police Post, the incident was first reported by the deceased’s wife, Joyleen Alivitsa.

She told officers that upon arriving home, she found their door locked from the inside.

After knocking repeatedly, her husband briefly appeared, broke a window pane, and warned her to stay away.

Sensing he was distressed or possibly intoxicated, she stepped aside and called a relative, Jotham Mitei, to help calm him down.

When the two later returned to the house, they found the door open.

Inside, they discovered Laboso lying unresponsive in the sitting room.

Police said the body had no visible physical injuries.

Officers from Kasarani Police Station, accompanied by the Scenes of Crime team, visited the scene and documented evidence before transferring the body to the Kenyatta National Hospital Mortuary.

A post-mortem examination will determine the cause of death.

Detectives from the DCI Kasarani have taken over the investigation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST