Singer BIEN opens up about his passion for Luhya bullfighting and the money a winning bull earns - “Niko na bull inaitwa Sauti Sol”







Thursday, December 04, 2025 - Kenyan singer, Bien Aimé Baraza, has offered fans a rare glimpse into the cultural world of Luhya bullfighting and the financial rewards tied to victory.

Speaking on the Mic Cheque podcast, the My Enemies Are Suffering hitmaker revealed that he currently owns a bull named after his former band, Sauti Sol.

Bien explained that the bull is still undergoing training and has yet to participate in a fight.

He previously owned another bull called Shisundi, inspired by the Luhya word for darkness.

“Niko na bull nilikuwa na mbili moja inaitwa Shisundi ni ya black, kwa kiluhya darkness inamaanishi Shisundi na yengine Sauti Sol,” he said.

“Shisundi iliuzwa lakini Sauti Sol ndio imebaki na inaundergo training.”

According to Bien, bullfighting is deeply rooted in Kakamega County, particularly in Ikolomani and Khayega, where matches take place every Saturday morning.

Larger league fights are held in bustling local markets, drawing huge crowds and heavy betting.

“The only place yenye iko na bullfighting ni Ikolomani, Khayega, Kakamega County, every Saturday asubuhi,” he explained.

“The big league fight hufanyika kwa soko.”

Bien broke down how winnings are calculated: “Fight moja ni Ksh25k, bull. Ikishinda unalipwa Ksh50k then unalipa Ksh5k kwa association alafu unachukua Ksh45k unaenda nayo.”

He also noted that Senator Boni Khalwale, famously nicknamed the “Bullfighter,” owns one of the most successful champion bulls.

“Boni Khalwale ako na bull yenye ni champion,” Bien revealed.

Interestingly, Bien shared that bulls are often trained by children in the community.

“Bulls are trained to fight by children,” he stated, adding that he envisions a modernized league system where fans could bet on matches just like football.

“Nimekuwa nikifikiria sana kuweka hiyo bullfighting kwa league mnaweza bet because kama unawatch AFC basically unaweza watch bullfighting,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST